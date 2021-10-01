Communication platform Slack crashes for many users worldwide - Here's all you need to know

Communication platform Slack has become unavailable to many users over the last 12 hours. According to updates shared by the company on it's official social media handles and on the website, the connectivity issued related to DNS has affected less than 1% of the total users. The problem is expected to persist for some time yet, with Slack tweeting in the early hours of Friday that it could be up to 24 hours before the issue was resolved.

As dozens of Twitter users continue to flag the issue, the company has said that they are well aware and "have a fix rolling out". An update on the company's website says that there are now some "signs of improvement" even as they admitted that the issue had not been resolved for everyone. "Reloading Slack (Ctrl/Command + R) may allow Slack to load again," they suggested.

"This issue was caused by our own change and not related to any third-party DNS software and services. In order to resolve this faster, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) will need to flush their DNS record for slack.com. Please reach out to your networking team to provide them with this information. We expect all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 24 hours," read an update on the company website at around 1:30 am on October 1.

The issue had first been flagged on Thursday night, with many Slack users taking to other social media platforms to complain. Hashtags such as 'Slack Outage' and 'Slack Down' have since been used repeatedly on Twitter. With the business communication platform used by innumerable companies in today's pandemic-hit world, the situation on the final day of the workweek has not gone down well with many.

"Just when you think 2020-2021 couldn't break any further than it already has," lamented one user.

"Not something I want to be dealing with on a Friday!!!!" exclaimed another.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:20 AM IST