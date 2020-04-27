Coming soon, Motorola Edge+ smartphone in India

New Delhi: Motorala has said that its flagship smartphone Edge+ with powerhouse 5G performance, dynamic and immersive display and largest battery on any 5G phone in the market is coming to India soon.

In a tweet, Prashant Mani, company's India Country Head, said: "The all-new Motorola Edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation, Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera. Coming soon to India".

The India pricing is yet to be revealed for both Edge+ and Edge that were launched last week.

In the US, the new Edge+ will be available exclusively on Verizon, starting May 14 for $41.66 a month for 24 months.

The 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that provides 25 per cent faster performance than previous generations, has 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory with 30 per cent increased max bandwidth and lower battery drain.

The device features Samsung-made 108MP main lens, an ultrawide shooter of 16MP and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back. The punch-hole on the screen houses a 25MP front camera.

Motorola Edge+ with near-stock Android 10 allows users to record in 6K for incredible high-res videos. It has 5000mAh battery into this device, the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market.