Cloud-based Video Analytics changing face of real-time video analysis, facial recognition

In today's technology-driven world, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are quickly making inroads into different industries, be it the armed forces, industries with crucial infrastructure like airports, power plants and mines etc. Cloud-based video analytics is a part of this AI bubble and plays a vital role in surveillance and monitoring. AI video and facial recognition systems work as seamless and efficient video content analysis tools offering real-time intelligence and post-event investigations.

The popularity of this transformational technology has been on an upswing lately, and this is evident from the fact, the global video analytics market is set to touch $28.37 billion by 2029.

● Intelligent people analytics

The earlier generation CCTV cameras could only capture the faces and movements of people. With the new AI video and facial recognition systems, you can not only see people but also track their movements, understand their emotions and identify their clothing attributes, which help detect any untoward activities. Such analysis is crucial in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, etc.

● Real-time instant alerts

The video analytics and facial recognition (VA-FR) systems identify and detect unattended objects and misaligned behavior of people using AI and machine learning. Noticing any suspicious activities, they instantly alert through their speakers. This proves to be highly beneficial in public areas where terrorist activities like bomb explosion can occur.

● Optimized operational and business intelligence

The AI video and facial recognition systems have easy-to-use dashboards that offer interactive and intuitive solutions for analyzing data. You can use this smart platform to identify and track people based on facial recognition, differentiate between visitor and employee traffic in an office, give insights on area usage such as queues at parking lots, railway stations for better space utilization.

● Accelerated investigations

The modern VA-FR system has multiple facial recognition cameras that capture inputs of objects and people, track their minutest movement and identify any unusual activity. Simultaneously, it presents the objects appearing at varied times within the video, which reduces the video segment and allows for faster and more accurate scene analysis.

It crystallizes hours of video footage into minutes, organizes all critical aspects of a single review in one place, book objects of interest and provides a concise finding in the form of a report. This reduces the reviewer's analytical work and, thereby, accelerates investigations.

This feature is crucial while investigating a crime scene or any fraudulent activity like bank loot, bomb detection, etc.

● COVID-19 protocol detection

The pandemic has left everyone scared and worried about contracting the dreaded virus and checking if COVID-19 related protocols are being followed. The advanced VA-FR system is just the right tool for the job. It monitors premises in real-time and responds proactively. It can identify human beings, run facial recognition scans, perform AI-driven temperature scanning, detect contact, and check for masks and violations of social distancing protocols.

Conclusion

In a world riddled with crime and fraud, the safety of people and spaces is of utmost importance. Thus, AI-backed tools like cloud-based video analytics are a step in the right direction for seamless and accurate monitoring and surveillance.

The AI video analytics and facial recognition system is a versatile tool with employability in diverse settings like industries, offices and smart cities performing post-event analysis and real-time event detection without the constant monitoring by humans. Leveraging this advanced technology for continuous and timely tracking and monitoring is the way forward.

(Abhijit Shanbhag, President, and CEO of Graymatics. Views are personal)