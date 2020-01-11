Chrome's next update is duet-friendly UI for group tabs

Google’s internet browsing app Chrome has been upgraded multiple times over the last year. Google has worked relentlessly over the last year to improve the app’s functioning.

The app recently introduced group tabs for easy user access to various open pages. In one of the updates, the app also neatly arranged its multiple tabs in a grid tab layout.

The update people are now excited to use is the duet-friendly user interface for tab groups.

Chrome’s Duet redesign brought the browser's UI from top to bottom some time ago, reported Hindustan Times. The new group tab has introduced a strip to Chrome on Android that contains one easily accessible link to all the open tabs. Both the features were brought to the bottom but due to lack of space at the bottom, Google had to think of a solution and the duet-friendly user interface seems to be the one.

Google is solving the previously raised issue by placing the duet redesign at the bottom of the screen. The new update is also accommodating the tab groups in the form of a floating menu.

Users can now open and access as many tabs as they want without having to go through all of them to find the one needed. The new update allows users to tap on the ‘+’ sign on the right side of the menu to view all the tabs.

The floating tab menu can also be hidden by the users, all one will have to do is tap on the downward arrow on the left corner. However, it can slow down the working of the app while using too many apps at once.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, the redesigned UI is still being worked on. Google has not issued any update as to when the UI will be out.