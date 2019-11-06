CEO morphs into troll: How Jack Dorsey mocked Facebook's new logo

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doesn’t appear to be a big fan of Facebook’s new branding. Dorsey, on Tuesday, 5 November, tweeted mocking the basic design change from Facebook.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Dorsey made fun of Facebook’s new corporate logo by calling out its all-caps design. "Twitter, from TWITTER," Dorsey said, ridiculing Facebook's choice to go all-caps for its new logo.

Facebook on Monday unveiled a new logo to represent the Silicon Valley company, distinct from its core social network. The move aims to highlight the Facebook "brand" which operates a range of apps and services including messaging, photo-sharing, virtual reality and is developing wallets for digital currency. The new branding, basically the company name in crisp lettering, will be stamped on its "family" of offerings including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra, according to chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio.

The move comes with Facebook under intense scrutiny from regulators around the world over how it polices content on its platforms, and with some politicians and activists seeking a breakup of Silicon Valley giants. Since its start as a social networking application 15 years ago, Facebook has acquired Oculus virtual reality gear company as well as Instagram image-based social network. It has also launched Portal smart screens as well as a Workplace social network tailored for workplace productivity.