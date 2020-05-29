Business runs in the family: After 'gold-plated' Samsung Folds, Pablo Escobar's brother tries to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

After trying to sell rebranded and 'gold-plated' Samsung Galaxy Folds, Pablo Escobar's brother Roberto Escobar is back in business with refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499 (37,730.64 Indian Rupee).
Reports stating the company is “also coming clean about its intentions to make Roberto Escobar the ‘overstock kingpin’,” have emerged.
“Our goal is to uphold Mr. Escobar's dreams of becoming the overstock king-pin and this is one step towards that direction," said Escobar Inc. CEO Olof Gustafsson.
In an announcement on marketwatch.com, the future 'overstock kingpin' said that it’s selling a limited number of refurbished 'gold plated' iPhone 11 Pros (256 GB).
The 'gold-plated' Samsung Galaxy Fold that Escobar tried to sell were nothing but a sticker foil, as 'reviewed' by tech pundit Marques Brownlee.
Brownlee also mentioned that most people who placed orders for the Escobar fold did not receive the product.
But this time, the company has said that the refurbished iPhone will be engraved with a special Escobar logo on the back and will be shipped with all 'original' Apple accessories like cable, charger, headphones in a 'luxury wooden box'.
The iPhone 11 Pro's description on the website read: "The OFFICIAL ESCOBAR GOLD 11 PRO smartphone is the real APPLE KILLER phone. Rest In Peace Apple, Pablo always wins. This is an incredible phone, at a competitive price. THIS IS AN ORIGINAL APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO THAT HAS BEEN 24K GOLD PLATED. FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE! WORKS WORLDWIDE ON ALL NETWORKS. UNLOCKED."
Escobar Inc has also reportedly filed a lawsuit against Apple seeking $2.6 billion (1,96,59,25,00,000.00 Indian Rupee).
"This is my way of fighting Apple, I sell their phones at a lower price and mine are gold-plated with nice girls showing them off. Apple can never do that," Roberto Escobar has said in a statement.