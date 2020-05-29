Business runs in the family: After 'gold-plated' Samsung Folds, Pablo Escobar's brother tries to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

After trying to sell rebranded and 'gold-plated' Samsung Galaxy Folds, Pablo Escobar's brother Roberto Escobar is back in business with refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499 (37,730.64 Indian Rupee).

Reports stating the company is “also coming clean about its intentions to make Roberto Escobar the ‘overstock kingpin’,” have emerged.

“Our goal is to uphold Mr. Escobar's dreams of becoming the overstock king-pin and this is one step towards that direction," said Escobar Inc. CEO Olof Gustafsson.

In an announcement on marketwatch.com, the future 'overstock kingpin' said that it’s selling a limited number of refurbished 'gold plated' iPhone 11 Pros (256 GB).