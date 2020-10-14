Big Billion Days 2020: Best deals on headphones during Flipkart sale from October 16

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is set to kick off on October 16 and will last till October 21.
On Friday, the e-commerce giant announced that potential consumers can get access to select products between October 11-14 and pre-book these products at a minimal price of Rs 1.
Consumers will get access to a million products across categories such as home, lifestyle, beauty, babycare and electronic accessories, among others, as part of the pre-book collection.
The Flipkart BBD sale, meanwhile, starts from October 16 till October 21 and is going to bring lakhs of sellers, artisans, and brands to come together and provide a wide array of products to more than 250 million consumers.
According to industry reports, the festive season shopping is going to witness huge demand from consumers with over 45-50 million shoppers coming online.
With that said, here are the best deals that will be offered on headphones during the Flipkart BBD sale.
Bose SOUNDSPORT - Rs 6,299 (53% discount)
Sony H910N 2 - Rs 8,999 (64% discount)
Soundcore Life Q20 - Rs 4,999 (58% discount)
JBL BAR21 - Rs 13,499 (51% discount)
Sony H800 - Rs 8,549 (50% discount)
Soundcore Liberty 2 - Rs 3,499 (65% discount)
Motorola Tech3 Bluetooth Headsets - Rs 5,399 (46% discount)
boAt Rockerz 450 - Rs 999 (75% discount)
Soundcore Life Q10 - Rs 1,799 (74% discount)
Realme Buds Neo - Rs 1,999 (50% discount)
Realme Buds Air Pro (ANC) - Rs 4,499 (25% discount)
Soundcore Life Note - Rs 1,799 (74% discount)
