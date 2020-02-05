Better disaster warning system uses drones

New Delhi: A researcher at Queen’s University Belfast has invented a low-cost telecommunication system using drones which provides early warning on natural disasters and acts as a WiFi hotspot when phone signal is disrupted during extreme weather such as earthquakes, tsunamis or hurricanes. Last year there were 850 ‘natural catastrophes’ across the world, a jump from 740 in 2017 and 500 a decade earlier, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Trung Duong, a Reader in the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and a researcher at the Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology at Queen’s University, has first-hand experience of battling extreme weather conditions. He explains, “Currently warning systems for natural disasters are very expensive, not always effective and are often easily damaged.

“In Vietnam, monitoring stations are placed alongside the river which cover a small area. 25 of these stations would take around six months to build and cost nearly 0.5 million. They only last four years but if extreme weather strikes, they are almost always damaged as they are so close to the water,”says Duong.

Duong has developed low cost telecommunication system using drones that can fly over large surface areas, taking real-time measurements and providing information about weather conditions.

It is known as a ‘Catastrophe-Tolerant Telecommunications Network’ (CTTN) and is critical to emergency missions such as rescue teams and emergency medical services. It will last three to five times longer and is not as expensive as a professional drone.