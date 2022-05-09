Best online gaming sites accepting players from Cambodia

Online casinos are massively getting popular across the world, and many gamblers are interested in joining virtual casinos. It provides a kind of benefit as it allows users to bet on their favorite games straight from home. Cambodia is the place where gamblers need such platforms to continue their betting.

There are so many people in Cambodia interested in gambling, but many traditional casinos have been closed due to Covid-19. So, the people of Cambodia started shifting themselves to online gambling platforms that are safe and secure to play. But they always face a problem in finding the best online casino in Cambodia. Due to such high demand, we have mentioned the top best online casinos that are accepting players from Cambodia.

So, let's explore the online casinos where people around the world are joining and earning well.

Top 8 Best Online Casinos in Cambodia

1) Slot Online Casino

Slot Online Casino is a top-rated online gambling platform worldwide. If you are searching for a reliable casino, this site is the best option. Slot Online Casino has been operating in Thailand and Cambodia since 2007, where the audience is constantly increasing, and the players are making good money. In Thailand they call it สล็อต .

There are various games available you can bet on 1Xbet, and the company offers a bookmaker to support their customers. In addition, they come with the support 24*7 customer care service and stats related to games. These features make it one of the safest platforms for gamblers in Cambodia.

2) MY Bookie

My Bookie is America's most trusted online gambling platform. It comes with unique features to bet from anywhere, anytime and contains a variety of games. Here, the games are divided into three categories, namely, Table Games, Live Casinos, and Slots Games. Apart from that, you also get sportsbook and live betting features in the same place.

MY Bookie online casino operates around the world, and Cambodia is also covered by them. It has a clear window from the Cambodian government and still has the license to operate the casino within the country.

3) BetOnline

BetOnline is a private online casino company that offers various games to gamble. It gives the freedom to gamble on sports, in various casino games and wagering in horse racing. It is popular worldwide and operates in Cambodia too.

BetOnline is among those 60 online casinos that offer sportsbook, racebook, and betting exchanges under one platform. In 2009, the company set a wager on the expert climber Tim Rippel to climb Mount Everest. And promised to donate $20,000 to the popular charity upon completing the task.

4) Gclub

Gclub is the biggest and most trusted casino that offers you to bet with comprehensive game selections. It offers highly responsive customer service and excellent service. With these features, it is one of the best and most secure online casinos in Cambodia in all across Asian region .

5) Fun88

Fun88 has a legal license to operate in Cambodia because it has two licenses that make the players more secure to play. Because of great offers and high odds, it is successfully attracting the people of Cambodia to its platforms. It is one of the most secure online casinos as it features the option of an e-wallet to make transactions easy and safe.

6) Betway

Betway comes with several products like Betway Esports, Bookmaker, Betway Casino, and Betway Vegas. It is one of the popular casinos in Cambodia that offers various games and a bookmaker to help players to develop their skills. In addition, you can gamble in every game that is available in a traditional casino.

7) Bet365

A British online casino, Bet365 is situated in the United Kingdom but has a wide range of players worldwide. Cambodia is one of the countries where players love to bet on Bet365. This is a private casino company that offers sports betting and casino games under one roof. Furthermore, you can play Rugby, Formula 1, Cricket, Boxing, and many more games from one dashboard.

8) BitStarz

BitStarz is the only Bitcoin operating casino within Cambodia and provides the facility to the players who want to gamble in crypto casinos. It popularly focuses on the Bitcoin system but also includes other popular currencies like USD, EUR, JPY, RUB, etc. It offers around 18,00 casino games to bet and win. All the transaction happens through the Bitcoin system, where you can participate starting from $100 only and play worth $200 with 180+ free spins.

FAQs on Online Casinos in Cambodia

Is Gambling Legal in Cambodia?

Online casinos were legal in Cambodia, but recently, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen effectively banned online gambling operations within the country from 1 January 2020.

According to the 1996 law of Suppression of Gambling, if anyone is caught operating online gambling, they will have to pay penalties and Monetary fines and can be a short person sentenced. The government started to suspend the license of existing casinos not following the rules and stopped issuing the new ones.

But some foreign casinos are still operating within the country but can't renew their license. As a result, they have to issue their license from the sources.

Can Foreigners Gamble in Cambodia?

The foreigners are allowed to gamble in Cambodian casinos, but there is a loophole. Citizens with dual citizenship are also allowed to gamble in urban areas. So, many people have cheated the casinos as well as the government of the country. But for, people in rural areas or the person with no passports are not allowed to gamble.

Is Online Poker Legal in Cambodia?

Under the 1996 low on Suppression of Gambling, online gambling is illegal in Cambodia. According to this law, the games related to casino, gambling, and even poker is illegal in Cambodia.

Final Verdict

Online casinos are growing around the world, but still, there are many countries like Cambodia prohibiting those casinos. But still, the craze did not go down, and many people are gambling online through various sources. With the increasing demand, we have mentioned some of the best online casinos accepting players from Cambodia. Here is the best option to continue your gambling career and earn without any fear of government interruption.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:59 PM IST