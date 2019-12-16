BenQ leads projector market in India with 25.9% share

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Monday said it grabbed the No. 1 spot in the India projector market with 25.9 per cent share during the third quarter of this year.

BenQ sold more than 24,000 projectors in Q3 2019 , according to a report from market research firm Futuresource Consulting.

In the 4K "home entertainment segment, BenQ cemented its No. 1 position with 50 per cent market share.

"We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response received for our projectors in the Indian market," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, India, said in a statement.

"We will continue with this momentum to present innovative solutions for consumers across home entertainment, education and corporate segments," Singh added.

BenQ offers a full line of projectors with mainstream and premium solutions for the entertainment, education and professional market.

The projectors are armed with unique features such as DLP Technology, CinematicColor technology and 4K HDR immersive viewing that utilises optimal colour to bring out the most accurate and enhanced images, BenQ said.