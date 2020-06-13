Beats Solo Pro headphones are USD 70 off for the first time

California: The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are now available for a more reasonable price i.e. USD 230 at Best Buy and Amazon.

The headphones which are USD 70 below their usual price is capable of tuning out unwanted sounds.

According to the Verge, this is Beats' latest model, and it's just about as capable as Sony and Bose's flagship model in terms of build quality and battery life, despite now costing considerably less.

The wireless headphone actively blocks any external noise and uses real-time audio calibration.

Also, when you turn the noise-cancelling and transparency mode off, you will get up to 40 hours of battery life.