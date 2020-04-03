BanTikTok India trends after month-old video by US Senator claims that China has all our data

A month-old video by Republican Senator Josh Hawley has been doing the rounds on social media, prompting the hashtag Ban TikTokIndia to trend on social media.

In the video, Senator Hawley has said that he plans on introducing a legislation to ban the popular Chinese social media app TikTok, which is owned by Bytdance, on all government devices.

The reason, he says, is because of an statement allegedly released by TikTok that says, “We collect information about the device you use to access the Platform, including the IP address, unique device identifiers, model of your device, your mobile carrier, time zone setting, screen resolution, operating system, app and file names and types, key-stroke patterns or rhythm patterns.”