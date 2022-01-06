ASUS announces new Zenbook lineup for 2022

ASUS presented its 2022 Zenbook premium laptop lineup, which includes new models incorporating world-leading technology, innovative and thoughtful features and an all-new modern look. The Zenbook series offers a wide choice of laptops in foldable, convertible and traditional form factors, with thin and light designs in sizes up to 17 inches and powered by the next-gen Intel® and AMD processors.

Key features

It is a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, and the exclusive Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent into outer space.

The 12th Generation Intel Core™ processor and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series mobile processor versions of Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402 / UM3402), powerful 14-inch thin and light laptops with a revamped and modern look featuring premium materials, fresh new colors and a new monogram logo, according to a press statement.

Updated Zenbook models now powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors include Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), a dual-display 15.6-inch laptop with a 14-inch tilting ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX5400 / UX5401), a high-performance 16:10 14-inch ultraportable laptop featuring ASUS ScreenPad (UX5400 only) or NumberPad 2.0 (UX5401 only).

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, says the company. Its display was co-developed by ASUS in close partnership with Intel and BOE Technology Group. The laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3, 17.3-inch, 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2, 12.5-inch, 1920 x 1280 displays. When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge, it's an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.

Multiple versatile usage modes — PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard, Book and Extend — are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad, and the screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the ASUS ScreenXpert 2 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

For immersive entertainment, PANTONE® Validated, Dolby Vision® HDR enabled foldable OLED touchscreen — which is also TÜV Rheinland certified for reducing harmful blue light and has a 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut — is accompanied with Dolby Atmos®️ immersive audio and a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos sound system.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes several smart AI-powered features, including user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

Effortless performance is ensured by 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris® Xe graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. For connecting to peripherals there are two convenient USB-C® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, which support fast charging of the long-lasting 75 Wh battery, and connections to external displays. The new ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad ensures comfortable, accurate typing, with a desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished key caps. Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED design will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo™ laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

Space edition

Featuring space-themed design details on the lid and palm-rest area and finished in a special Zero-G Titanium color, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS laptops.

Exclusive to the Space Edition is its futuristic ZenVision smart display, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid. This can show customizable messages, themes and animations, allowing the user to give those around them a window into their lifestyle.

It complies with the ultra-demanding US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme vibration which is four times more than our standard Military Grade durability, said the company. Furthermore, it is able to operate in extreme climates, above and beyond the Military Grade capabilities. The Space Edition can resist and function in bitter cold conditions of - 24°C to blistering hot environments up to 61°C.

This laptop is powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32 GB RAM, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and WiFi 6E. The expansive 16:10 2.8K OLED 90Hz PANTONE® Validated touchscreen delivers ultra-realistic DisplayHDR™ True Black 500-certified visuals, with a 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:58 AM IST