Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ Event: What new products to expect

US tech giant Apple is ready to launch its new event titles 'Unleashed' on October 18. The company is expected to unveil its new Macbook Pro models. Apart from this, new ranges of Airpods and Mac mini will also be introduced in the event which is set to start from 10:30 pm IST.

The launch event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

What to expect:

MacBook Pro- The new MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch. The new MacBook Pro models are likely to come with new Apple chips, which may be called M1 Pro and M1 Max, reported Gadgets360.

The report further added that the base model of the new generation MacBook is expected to house 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro’s notch will have a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone.

The company is expected to use a mini-LED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz in its anticipated MacBook models.

Airpods- The new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

Reportedly, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features — which will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Mac mini- The iPhone maker may also launch a more powerful Mac mini, featuring the same processor found in the updated MacBook Pros and more ports than are currently available on the M1-powered Mini. The new version of the AirPods Pro may come with motion sensors to enable better fitness tracking.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:24 PM IST