Apple's new iPhone SE goes on sale in India: Pricing, offers, specifications, here’s all you need to know

Apple's latest smartphone, iPhone SE (2020) is now available for purchase in India from today. iPhone SE was launched last month globally.

Buyers will be able to place their orders online on Flipkart for the phone at a starting price of Rs 42,500.

The new iPhone SE comes in three storage variants: 64GB priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB for Rs 47,800 and the top-of-the-line 256GB model is priced Rs 58,300. iPhone SE will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED colour variants. One can get a discount of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on the purchase of any three storage models.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. The display comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, True Tone, and Haptic Touch support. The new iPhone SE is powered by Bionic A13 chipset, which is currently used in the iPhone 11 models.

Flipkart is delivering the phone even in red zones.