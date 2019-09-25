Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad starts shipping

San Francisco: The recently launched entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display which became available for pre-order on September 10 is now all set to start shipping out on Wednesday. "The new seventh-generation iPad starts shipping on Wednesday and will arrive in stores beginning later this week. Starting at just $329, the new iPad brings more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard as well as a new iPad experience with iPadOS," the company wrote in a blog on Tuesday.
Apple originally said that the new iPad would be in stores on September 30. Apple's new iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina Display and is powered by the A10 Fusion chipset. It ships with iPadOS that brings a redesigned Home Screen, updated Split View and the ability to switch between multiple apps.
The device weighs at just 483 grams for the Wi-Fi model, starts at 32GB of storage and can be expanded to 128GB for $100 more. It comes with an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front-facing camera with all the standard iPad recording.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)