Apple to update iOS which will allow users to unlock iPhones while wearing mask

Facemasks have become an integral part of our lives amidst the coronavirus outbreak. This new accessory is becoming a pain when it comes to unlocking the new-age smartphones which use facial recognition as a means of unlocking the phones.

But, now, Apple users can rejoice as the tech giant will soon be releasing a software update which will allow the users to unlock their devices even while wearing facemasks.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple’s iOS 13.5 update will let iPhone users automatically see the numeric passcode field as soon as they turn on the iPhone. Currently, the user either has to take off the mask to unlock the phone or it takes several seconds for the passcode screen to come up.