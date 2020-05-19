Apple to update iOS which will allow users to unlock iPhones while wearing mask

Facemasks have become an integral part of our lives amidst the coronavirus outbreak. This new accessory is becoming a pain when it comes to unlocking the new-age smartphones which use facial recognition as a means of unlocking the phones.
But, now, Apple users can rejoice as the tech giant will soon be releasing a software update which will allow the users to unlock their devices even while wearing facemasks.
According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple’s iOS 13.5 update will let iPhone users automatically see the numeric passcode field as soon as they turn on the iPhone. Currently, the user either has to take off the mask to unlock the phone or it takes several seconds for the passcode screen to come up.
"It’s impressive that Apple has developed it such that if you’re not wearing a mask, Face ID still works as normal, with the experience only being changed when you are wearing one," the report says.
Not just this, the new update will allow the Exposure Notification API, which Apple has developed in collaboration with Google, to seamlessly integrate Covid-19 tracing apps.
Meanwhile, Apple is set to open 25 more stores in the US and 12 in Canada amidst the pandemic. But, people visiting the stores will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms at all times. Temperature checks will be conducted before entering the stores and facemasks will be provided in case a visitor isn’t wearing one.
