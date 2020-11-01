Apple One launched in India: Pricing of all plans, how to sign up and all details

Apple has made its all-in-one subscription bundle called Apple One available in India. The combined services include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

The bundle was announced at an Apple event last month and you can now subscribe to it via the App Store on iOS. The Cupertino-based tech giant offers three tiers of subscription plans consisting of Individual, Family and Premier plans.

The individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. The premier plan, which is yet to arrive in India, will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members. There’s a third-tier is available in select markets including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.