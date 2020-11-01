Apple One launched in India: Pricing of all plans, how to sign up and all details

Apple has made its all-in-one subscription bundle called Apple One available in India. The combined services include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.
The bundle was announced at an Apple event last month and you can now subscribe to it via the App Store on iOS. The Cupertino-based tech giant offers three tiers of subscription plans consisting of Individual, Family and Premier plans.
The individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. The premier plan, which is yet to arrive in India, will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members. There’s a third-tier is available in select markets including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.
Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.
Fitness Plus service, which includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other workouts, will eventually be available with the Premier plan after its launch later this quarter.
"With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription," the company said.
Here is how you can sign up for Apple One:
To sign up for Apple One, one must visit the App Store. In the App Store, users will have to tap on the profile picture. Then option for Subscriptions will appear. After choosing the Subscription option, ‘Get Apple One’ option will appear. By selecting this, users can get Apple One.
