Apple might announce 3rd-gen AirPods, HiFi Apple Music: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumoured third-generation AirPods, the media reported.

According to MacRumors, citing sources, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual tier.

The report said that an announcement of the new Apple Music tier and the launch of the third-generation "AirPods" will take place in the "coming weeks."