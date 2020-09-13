Apple may unveil cheaper Watch on September 15

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3 that competes with lower-cost fitness trackers, at its virtual event on September 15. Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider said in a tweet that the new model will feature a similar design as the Apple Watch Series 4, with 40mm and 44mm sizes to be available.

Prosser added that this lower-priced Apple Watch will lack some newer features like the ECG app and an always-on display. He also mentioned that the model will include the M9 chip, which is one of Apple's older motion coprocessors found in devices like the iPhone 6s, the original iPhone SE, and the fifth-generation iPad.

Earlier, Apple filed several more unreleased Apple Watch models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. According to the documents published by the EEC, Apple has registered 8 Apple Watches and 7 iPad models, which means that Apple will soon release the new Apple Watch and iPad, reports MacRumors.

The Apple Watch filings follow previous model identifiers, with the A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 likely being cellular models, and the A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352 being GPS-only models.