Apple may discontinue iPhone 12 mini in Q2 this year: Report

San Francisco: In the wake of poor demand for iPhone 12 mini, Apple may consider halting its production in the second quarter this year, according to multiple reports based on the new forecast note by JP Morgan Chase.

JP Morgan Chase supply chain analyst William Yang adjusted his forecast for the current iPhone 12 series and the next-generation iPhone series, expected to be launched in the second half of 2021. Yang lowered the production volume of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini by 9 million units and 11 million units, respectively, reports AppleInsider.

According to him, "given that demand for the iPhone 12 mini seems to be weak, the supply chain may stop production of the phone in the second quarter of 2021". The analyst, however, raised the iPhone 12 Pro Max sales forecast by 11 million units, iPhone 12 Pro by 2 million units and iPhone 11 by 8 million units.