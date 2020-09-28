Apple likely to launch iPhone 12 Mini: Price, screen size, here’s all you need know

Apple will soon launch the new iPhone 12 series and ahead of its launch, there are a number of rumours which point towards the company launching an iPhone 12 Mini.

This the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch new iPhones next month and a new report has claimed that one model with a 5.4-inch display may be called the iPhone 12 Mini. The Apple iPhone's new line-up will likely include a 5.4-inch variant, two 6.1-inch models, and a high-end 6.7-inch variant.

Three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the "iPhone 12 mini," the 6.7-inch model being the "iPhone 12 Pro Max," and the two 6.1-inch models being the "iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro," reports MacRumors. The “mini” naming scheme isn’t new. According to the report, the iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini. The iPhone mini would be smaller than 2019’s iPhone model, which was iPhone 11 Pro and had a screen of 5.8 inches.

According to MacRumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

The iPhone 12 series won’t be cheap. The upcoming iPhone 12 Mini could cost somewhere between USD 699 to USD 749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around USD 799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between USD 1,100 to USD 1,200. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays. According to a report by the Indian Express, this year will be the first year that Apple 5G support in the iPhone. However, the reports state that the iPhone 12 Mini is likely to be a 4G-only model.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly gearing up to hold a special event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.