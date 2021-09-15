Apple launches iPhone 13 series: Specifications, price, and availability - Here's all you need to know

The tech giant Apple on Tuesday night unveiled four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and new iPads during a virtual event held from California.

Apple launches iPhone 13 series

The iPhone 13 series will have four models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to the company, the iPhone 13 lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone.

The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos.

Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 per cent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.

Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

The biggest change under the hood is the Apple A15 chipset that offer a marked boost in performance. The new chipset on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max promises 50 per cent per cent better graphics performance.

Price in India:

iPhone 13

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 109,900

iPhone 13 mini:

128GB: Rs 69,900

256GB: Rs 79.900

512GB: Rs. 99,900

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB: Rs 119,900

512GB: Rs 149,900

1TB: Rs 169,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB: Rs 129,900

512GB: Rs 158,900

1 TB: Rs 179,900

Date of Sale: Pre-order will begin from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

Apple unveils iPad, iPad mini with new features

Expanding its iPad lineup, tech giant Apple on Tuesday unveiled two new iPads -- iPad and iPad mini -- that come with advanced features, at its global event.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad, in silver and space gray finishes, are available at a starting price of $329 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $459 in the US.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini, in pink, starlight, purple and space gray finishes, are available with a starting price of $499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $649 in the US.

Both the new iPad and iPad mini come with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

"We are excited that our most popular iPad is now so much better," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

"With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility and simplicity at an incredible value," Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said.

The Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP ultra-wide front camera and Neural Engine, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls.

The new iPad comes with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard and the iPadOS 15.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for purchase separately, for $99, and is compatible with iPad (9th generation).

Meanwhile, the iPad mini, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

The all-screen design is enabled by moving Touch ID to the top button of the iPad mini. Touch ID delivers the same ease of use and secure authentication users know and love -- to unlock iPad mini, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows.

The iPad mini with advanced cameras, Center Stage and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enables new ways for users to capture photos and videos.

The back camera now features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture sharp and vivid photos. The back camera also features a True Tone flash, perfect for capturing images in low light.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is available for purchase separately, for $129 in the US, and is compatible with an iPad mini.

iPadOS 15 brings new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of the iPad, helping users be more productive.

Price in India:

iPad (WiFi)

64GB: Rs 30,990

256GB: Rs 44,900

iPad (WiFi and cellular connectivity)

Price in India for 64GB: Rs 42,900

256GB: Rs 56,900

Date of Sale: The new iPad will be available from October 1.

iPad mini (Wifi)

64 GB: Rs 46,900

256 GB: Rs 60,900

iPad mini (WiFi and cellular)

64GB: Rs 60,900

256GB: Rs 74,900

Date of Sale: The iPad Mini can be ordered today, Friday, September 15 and will be available next Friday, September 24.

Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features

In a bid to help users improve overall wellness, tech giant Apple has announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.

Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279 and Watch Series 3 starts at $199 in the US. The watches are available to order from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning September 16.

"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements -- from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging -- making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.

It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and provides 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

