Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool

San Francisco: Apple has launched a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone maker created the app nd website with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"To help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and a US app in partnership with the CDC," tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook

"As always, the data is yours and your privacy is protected. Stay safe and healthy," he said on Friday.

The app and website are meant to "make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19." Apple said it is not collecting your answers from the screening tool.