Apple event: From new product launch to event time in India, here's all you need to know about 'Time Flies'

Apple is set to host its major even for the year 2020 on September 15. The event called 'Time Flies' will see the tech giant unveil two new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 6, as per leaks and rumours.

AirTag, Apple One service and the iPhone 12 are also rumoured to be revealed at the event which will began at 10:30 pm in India.

What we know about the Time Flies event?

Apple Watch

Apple has not actually confirmed that they will be unveiling the new iPad and Apple Watch products. However, according to leaked information by Jon Prosser, the tech giant will unveil the iPad models, Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE.

Prosser shared the codenames and sizes of the Apple Watch SE. It will have two variants (GPS and Cellular) with the size options of 42mm and 44mm, according to Prosser.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be a massive upgrade to the Series 5. Rumours suggest a new health feature will be included in the Series 6. The other rumoured features are Blood Oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking and improved ECG.

Apple iPad

The iPad, on the other hand, will get two new models at the event. According to Evan Blass, the new iPad Air 4 will have an Apple A14 chip with USB Type-C port. The tipster added that the budget iPad will run on A12x chip and feature a lightning port at the bottom edge.

The design of iPad Air will be similar to iPad Pro with thinner bezels around the display of 10.8 inch, as per the rumours. Apple is also likely to bring in Face ID located above the display for the iPad.

Apple One and AirTags

More details about the Apple One subscription services are rumoured to be revealed at the event. According to 9to5Max, there will be different tiers to every subscription Apple has to offer. The base tier will come with just Apple TV+ and Apple Music, whereas, the premium tier bundles will include Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage.

AirTags, on the other hand, is a tracker device by Apple. It is expected to launch at the Time Flies event. Prosser shared render images of AirTags which had a clean white front and the Apple logo on the metal back.

iPhone 12

According to rumours and reports, Apple has reserved the iPhone 12 launch for a separate event which is scheduled for October 12.