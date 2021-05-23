Apple enables 5G iPadOS updates for 2021 iPad Pro

San Francisco: The 2021 iPad Pro will allow users to download and install iPadOS updates over 5G, adding a feature Apple previously introduced with the iPhone 12.

With the rollout of 5G-enabled iPhones, Apple added an extra option to iOS enabling iPhone 12 owners to download iOS updates when they are connected to a 5G cellular network.

In a support page update on Friday, Apple said it is bringing the same feature to iPadOS, reports Apple Insider. The support page, titled "Use 5G with your iPad," explains to users how to manage their data connection on the updated iPad Pro models. In a section about data modes, spotted by MacRumors, users can now tell iPadOS to "Allow More Data on 5G".