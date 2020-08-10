Amazon Prime Day 2020: Amid buyer frenzy, here's what Indians bought during the sale

Amazon recorded the highest participation during its Prime Day sale. Over 91,000 small and medium-sized businesses participated in the two-day Prime Day sales which saw 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis in 48 hours, said Amazon India.

Amazon said that 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of Rs 10 lakhs or more during the 48 hours.

"This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running," Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses -- nearly one lakh SMB sellers received orders from across 97 per cent of India's pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales," Agarwal added.

So, what did Indians actually buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale?

This year's sale was focused on getting more small and medium sellers on the platform. Hence, brands like Milagrow robotic vacuum cleaners, Smart Saver pulse oximeter, Onida (HDLED TV), Boat 20000 mAh power bank, Trytook baking moulds, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), Liomes hand juicers among countless others, did really well as India became the first country to hold the Prime Day sale this year.

Among the categories, it was Personal Computing, Large Appliances, Kitchen, Smartphones, Apparel, Pantry and Electronics that made Prime Day sale in India a success story.

In the Electronics category, smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Apple, OPPO and Honor were the best-selling brands. Meanwhile, in laptops, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Intel, and MI made the best sales. The TV brands saw Mi, LG and Sony, including the latest OnePlus TVs having the best sales.

Twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year, Amazon India said, adding that more than 65 per cent of new members were from outside top 10 cities.

During Prime Day on the Amazon Shopping app, virtual assistant Alexa answered over a million requests from customers, guiding them to the products, best deals, new launches, bill payments, and Prime Music, among other things.

Buoyed by the success of its two-day Prime Day sale amid Covid-19, Amazon India on Saturday announced its 'Freedom Day' sale which will run until August 11 and includes hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices and more.