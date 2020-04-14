Amazon initiating personal COVID-19 lab to test its employees

Mumbai: Amazon announced building its own lab test for COVID-19 for securing frontline workers with better protection.

There are plenty of of Amazon workers that have been risking their lives amid this pandemic.

"For our part, we’ve begun the work of building incremental testing capacity. A team of Amazonians with a variety of skills – from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers – have moved from their normal day jobs onto a dedicated team to work on this initiative," mentioned the company in a blog post.

“We have begun assembling the equipment we need to build our first lab and hope to start testing small numbers of our front line employees soon”.

The company has reportedly made over 150 process changes at sites and has also been distributing masks to employees and conducting employee temperature checks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Futhermore, the company believes: “If every person, including people with no symptoms, could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we are all fighting this virus,” added the company in a blog post.

Lately there have also been protests in warehouses across the United States where workers arr demanding better safety and protection from the e-commerce giant.