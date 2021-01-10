After Elon Musk, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey endorses Signal

Millions of people are outraged by the latest change in WhatsApp Terms, which now say users must feed all their private data to Facebook's ad engine.

WhatsApp update is part of Facebook's efforts to integrate the various platforms under it. The changes will now make it necessary for users to agree to their information being shared with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

And as outrage over the changes mounted, Elon Musk had some advice for netizens. "Use Signal," reads a simple tweet from Thursday. And if an update from the company is anything to go by, people are definitely listening.

Now, Twitter's Jack Dorsey has also endorsed Signal. Jack took to Twitter and shared an image which shows Signal stands first on the top charts list of App Store.