After Elon Musk, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey endorses Signal

Millions of people are outraged by the latest change in WhatsApp Terms, which now say users must feed all their private data to Facebook's ad engine.
WhatsApp update is part of Facebook's efforts to integrate the various platforms under it. The changes will now make it necessary for users to agree to their information being shared with Facebook and its subsidiaries.
And as outrage over the changes mounted, Elon Musk had some advice for netizens. "Use Signal," reads a simple tweet from Thursday. And if an update from the company is anything to go by, people are definitely listening.
Now, Twitter's Jack Dorsey has also endorsed Signal. Jack took to Twitter and shared an image which shows Signal stands first on the top charts list of App Store.
Signal, the cross-platform encrypted messaging service, has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.
Along with India, it became the top downloaded app in Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland as well.
The stock surged 527 per cent on Thursday and another 91 per cent on Friday, jumping from 60 cents to $7.19.
The store price of Signal Advance multiplied 12-fold in two days. Signal Advance is so small that it doesn't report financials with the US SEC, till this happened.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)