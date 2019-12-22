A smartphone photo can spot fake rice at your grocery store

London: Next time you go to the neighbourhood grocery store, take your smartphone as a photo taken from your phone can detect whether the rice you are paying for is genuine and of high-quality or not.

A simple photograph taken with a mobile phone is able to detect irregularities in the labelling of rice, according to an investigation conducted by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and the Scintillon Institute of San Diego (USA). The scientists develop an algorithm based on deep learning — a field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) — that is able to determine whether that rice is really the one described with the images taken with the smartphone.

—IANS