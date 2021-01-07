A digital platform that connects children from all over the world

The website recently held ‘The Dr Radhakrishnan Award 2020’, which saw the legends in an educational fraternity like L.W Hartnett, Gunmeet Bindra, John Andrew Bagul, Sunita Sen and Joeeta Basu, been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the field of education.

Another illustrious feather added to the young sturdy cap is the event that recognised influencers of global peace. The website, which was born during the pandemic in the month of July 2020, managed to get global icons of peace in the form of Danish ambassador to India Freddy Svane, Tanmoy Chakrabarty — CGO, Tata Sons from Delhi, Senior Supreme Court of India advocate Anoop Bose from Delhi, The Rwanda ambassador, Earnest Rwamucyo from Rwanda, Africa, philanthropist Nayan Patel from London, UK, James Strock, eminent lawyer and writer from California, USA and acclaimed journalist and the former sheriff of Kolkatta, Utpal Chatterjee.

The Voices Online core team includes Deborshi Barat, a scholar and faculty of Legal studies; Kanak Gupta, education entrepreneur; Malay Mukherjee, IT expert; Tathagata Chowdhury, eminent actor and director; Pinaki Addy, senior Supreme Court advocate; Jayeeta Ganguly, renowned writer; Kirti Asopa Choudhury, lawyer; Aamar Zaki, lawyer and social activist; Poulami Chakraborty, well-known journalist; Shinjan Mitra, filmmaker; Adrija Jana, student coordinator, and Karan Asopa, MBA student.

The website gained popularity among children in just a few months and has more than 50,000 readers across the world, for more details visit: www.thevoicesonline.com.

