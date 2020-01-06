80% Indian firms risk going out of business without AI

New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of top-notch executives in India believe if they don’t aggressively deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) across their organisations, they risk going out of business by 2025, an Accenture study revealed on Monday. The research found that while 79 per cent of C-level executives in India believe they won’t achieve their business strategy without scaling AI, only a few have made the shift from mere experimentation to creating an organisation powered by robust AI capabilities.

As a result, this small group of top performers is achieving nearly three times the return from AI investments as their lower-performing counterparts, Accenture said in a statement.

“Those who push through the barriers to embed AI more deeply in their organization, are seeing a return on their AI investment of 70 per cent or more,” said Anindya Basu, geographic unit and country senior managing director, Accenture in India.

Indian businesses need to step on the pedal and learn from the leaders. “They need to make strategic investments to scale AI as that’s the only way to realise its true business value,” Basu added.

Accenture surveyed 1,500 C-Suite executives from companies with a minimum revenue of $1 billion in 12 countries, including India, across 16 industries.

The findings showed that the secret to success for top performers centres around three key elements: a strong data foundation, multiple dedicated AI teams, and a C-suite-led commitment to strategic, organisation-wide AI deployment.

These companies demonstrate their deep commitment by scaling AI at a much higher rate — conducting nearly twice as many pilots than other companies.