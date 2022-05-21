5ire wins Best Blockchain Startup of the year award

5ire, the 5th generation blockchain network founded by two entrepreneurs of Indian origin, Pratik Gauri and Prateek Dwivedi, along with crypto financier Vilma Mattila, announced it has the Best Blockchain Startup of the Year Award at the Future Innovation Summit 2022.

Focused on innovations in the fields of space, sustainability and metaverse development, The Future Innovation Summit 2022 devoted its sustainable development portion to innovations in the areas of:

• The Importance of Shifting to a Circular Economy Paradigm and Future Outlook

• Future of Sustainable Education

• Start-ups & VC ecosystem in UAE: How to grow Unicorns

• AI for sustainability / The Use of AI In the Fight Against Climate Change

• Sustainable Solutions in Cargo Industry

• Investments in Green Energy

• Is Carbon Credit our Future

5ire's CEO and Co-Founder Pratik Gauri, who was presented the award by HH Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, and the founder of the Future Innovation Summit and the Chairman of the Board of the Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, HE Adnan Al Noorani, said on this occasion, "This validates our vision and what we've been working towards for the past year. The inclusion of the above areas is proof that our use cases are pinpointed exactly at the core of central issues in sustainable development. We have been eagerly working on and promoting the ideas surrounding Circular Economies, Sustainable Education, and attempting to raise funds and create a VC ecosystem with 5ire Capital."

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 05:34 PM IST