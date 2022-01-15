5IRE, AICTE partner to launch world’s biggest happiness Blockchain

5ire, the 5th generation blockchain network, announced today that it has collaborated with AICTE, India's technical and higher education regulator, to create the world's biggest happiness blockchain named, Happiness Blockchain by building the YourOneLife (YOL) app on 5irechain.

By incorporating sustainability into India's technical and higher education regulation through YourOneLife (YOL), AICTE has engaged a central tenet of the for-benefits economy and its mission to accelerate the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The model for YOL essentially has three key features:

Assessing the Happiness Index of an individual and an institution

Assessing the mindshare of an individual or an institution

Setting the mind map of an individual or an institution.

A brainchild of Yogesh Kochhar and Anoop Bansal, associated with the AICTE, YOL was initially created as an app. Through the association with 5ire, the potential of the happiness model was expanded into a blockchain, for designing and developing a sustainable model of happiness in the world. YOL is expected to:

● Be available on 5ire’s level 1 blockchain, 5ireChain, and will be utilized for all academic activities by students under the auspices of AICTE

● Record, issue, and verify the academic credentials for the aforementioned 8 million+ students via 5ireChain, making it the largest blockchain-based academic accreditation system globally.

● Allow 5ire to train a large number of students under AICTE guidance by providing a well-designed curriculum and courses in 5th generation blockchain technology.

"The launch of YOL is an exciting milestone in our lives and actually makes both of us quite happy, meaning our preceding concussion about the app was correct!," said Kochhar and Bansal.

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, said, “This not only provides an elevated learning opportunity for over 7 million students in India that AICTE governs, it gives each of these students an opportunity to mine and earn happiness NFTs on the YOL platform powered by 5ire. Blockchain is the need of the hour and I was happy to have it as an inclusion for all students.”

The project has already received wide acclaim from Prof Phoebe Koundouri, Co-Chair, Europe, and Greece, UN SDSN, who complemented this unique platform.

"Our mission at 5ire ecosystem is to support projects that address the multiple facets of sustainability and embed the for-benefit paradigm at the heart of blockchain. YOL is definitely in that group and we are thrilled to have partnered with AICTE", Pratik Gauri, the CEO, and Co-Founder of 5IRE, said.

"5ireChain is committed to focusing on human-centered design and sustainable development, and partnering with AICTE enabled us to exhibit our commitment to that goal.", said Prateek Dwivedi, Co-Counder and CMOat 5ire.

"This is a big win both for Indian high-tech education and AICTE. Sustainability and blockchain are both critical for the future and we’re getting it as a package" added Mr. Raj Kapoor, the founder of India Blockchain Alliance, who was at hand as the Strategy Lead - India, 5ire.

AICTE is the technical and higher education regulator in India that governs over 10,000 higher education and technical colleges and universities in India impacting over 7 million students.

5ire is focused on implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

