14-year-old FIFA player creates insane record on FUT Champions

Anders Vejrgang, a 14-year-old FIFA player from Denmark has created an insane record in FUT Champions, the game's most competitive mode.
In FUT Champions, participants are allowed to play 30 matches on weekends - Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Players are ranked according to their performance in those 30 games. Players with a high skill rating and win record go on to participate in e-sports events with massive cash prizes.
Vejrgang, meanwhile, streams regularly to 55,000 people on his Twitch channel. The teen is signed with Germany's top-flight football team RB Leipzig as an e-sports player. In a game mode where players struggle to go 10 matches unbeaten, Vejrgang boasts of an impressive record of 210-0 to his name.
In this week's 30 games, Vejrgang scored more than 200 goals, and with no losses, the teenager increased his already impressive record to a mammoth 210-0, which he hopes to keep on track in next week's 30 games.
Vejrgang's squad in FIFA 21 is as impressive as his record. With a team full of metas, it is likely that the Danish boy will make it 240-0.
Check out his team:
Formation: 4-5-1
GK: Marc-Andre TerStegen - 90
RB: Gianluca Zambrotta - 86
CB: Raphael Varane - 86
CB: Ferland Mendy - 83
LB: Paolo Maldini - 88
CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90
RM: George Best - 88
LM: Kylian Mbappe - 90
CAM: Patrick Vieira - 88
CAM: Ronaldo - 94
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 92
Vejrgang's age keeps him away from participating in the grand tournaments which require a minimum age of 16. While the Danish is unable to participate in the tournaments, his intentions remain clear: Become the FUT Champion of the world.
