14-year-old FIFA player creates insane record on FUT Champions

Anders Vejrgang, a 14-year-old FIFA player from Denmark has created an insane record in FUT Champions, the game's most competitive mode.

In FUT Champions, participants are allowed to play 30 matches on weekends - Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Players are ranked according to their performance in those 30 games. Players with a high skill rating and win record go on to participate in e-sports events with massive cash prizes.

Vejrgang, meanwhile, streams regularly to 55,000 people on his Twitch channel. The teen is signed with Germany's top-flight football team RB Leipzig as an e-sports player. In a game mode where players struggle to go 10 matches unbeaten, Vejrgang boasts of an impressive record of 210-0 to his name.

In this week's 30 games, Vejrgang scored more than 200 goals, and with no losses, the teenager increased his already impressive record to a mammoth 210-0, which he hopes to keep on track in next week's 30 games.