10 headphones to tune into while in lockdown

Audeze Mobius

This is a great headphone for gaming or wireless for your TV. The Audeze Mobius gives you an immersive listening experience thanks to the Waves NX Technology. It is a feature-rich headphone with Sound Localization, Integrated Head Tracking and Room Emulation. You can even mix sound with these! The headphone is highly customizable with a detachable boom mic, replaceable earpads and Audeze HQ Gaming App Support. It delivers around 10 hours of battery life.

Type: Wireless over-ear headphones

Price: Rs. 29,990

RHA TrueConnect

One of the ideal earbuds for your work from home needs, it comes with a rich and smooth warm sound signature. The stylish design comes with an IPX5 rating making it splash resistant. The earbuds carry 5 hours of playtime which extends to 20 hours with the charging case. The RHA TrueConnect provides a comfy fit for superior noise isolation. To make your work easier, it comes with digital assistant support as well.

Type: True wireless earbuds

Price: Rs. 8,999

JAYS m-Seven True Wireless

JAYS is well-known for its stylish and minimalistic design and the m-Seven is no exception. It comes with a solid 9.5 hours of battery life on earbuds alone which extends to 38 hours with the charging case. Do not bother much if you happen to accidentally spill water on it. It comes with an IPX5 rating which is meant to resist water splashes. Controlling your music and calls is just a tap away. You do get voice assistant support as well for more convenience. Making it an ideal pick for work from home requirements.

Type: True wireless earbuds

Price: Rs. 7,999

V-MODA Forza

Be it for office work, casual music listening, or even a quick workout, the V-MODA Forza is suitable for all your work from home needs. It has a crystal clear and Hi-Res audio output along with a durable build, comfortable fit and a 3-button remote control and mic. These earphones are one of the most durable in-ear headphones for the price range.

Type: Wired earphones

Price: Rs. 5,990 (Check website for Special Lockdown price)

MEE audio X10

These are really tough earbuds and the MEE audio X10 has a detailed sound output ideal for conference calls. If you happen to accidentally spill water on these earbuds, worry not as they are splash resistant with an IPX5 rating. It serves an overall battery life of 22 hours of battery life with the case.

Type: True wireless earbuds

Price: Rs. 4,999

JVC HA-A10T

These truly wireless earbuds are designed to deliver good sound. They come with best fitting eartips that help with excellent noise isolation. THE JVC HA-A10T earbuds are water and splash resistance owing to the IPX5 rating. The earbuds have a playtime of up to 4 hours and an additional 10 hours with the charging case. You get the support of voice assistants.

Type: True wireless earbuds

Price: Rs. 3,999

JAYS t-Four Wireless

The best of wireless comfort is here with the JAYS t-Four wireless. It comes with an amazing sound signature and a solid 10-hour battery life. This headphone is designed to deliver utmost comfort and style. Along with its classic Scandinavian minimalistic design, it has an ergonomic design for maximum comfort.

Type: Wireless earphones

Price: Rs. 1,999

RHA MA390 Universal

The RHA MA390 Universal are award-winning earphones. They're also one of the most popular and best selling in-ear headphones. They have crystal clear audio quality with effective noise isolation making it an ideal buy for calling purposes. It has a premium Scottish design and an unbeatable 3 year warranty offering utmost comfort and style. You can also look out for RHA S500 Universal which comes at a similar price range.

Type: Wired earphones

Price: Rs. 1,899

MEE audio X5 2nd Gen

Have a comfortable work from home experience with MEE audio X5 2nd Gen. It is a wireless headphone with strong battery life, amazing sound and comfortable fit. It has integrated mic and control buttons for conference calling and music management. Its lightweight ergonomic design provides long-lasting comfort. The built-in magnets keep the cable tangle-free

Type: Wireless earphones

Price: Rs. 1,699

V-MODA BoomPro Microphone

Already own headphones but seeking better mic quality for calls and gaming? Meet the V-MODA BoomPro. A mic accessory that is built of durable reinforced cable and provides high quality calling with good voice clarity for your conference calls. The V-MODA BoomPro Mic source works with all Smartphones, Tablets, PCs, and Notebooks via the 3.5mm input jack. The BoomPro Mic can be used seamlessly with all V-MODA Crossfade Series and 3.5mm cable input Headphones such as Beats Solo, Studio and Mixer

Type: Mic accessory - compatible with most headphones Price: Rs. 2,990