Zoom, IKEA, CNN Among 178 Organisations Hit By Major Cyberattack |

Websites belonging to some of the world's best-known companies, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were reportedly caught up in a major supply chain attack.

Malicious JavaScript was allegedly pushed to visitors of 178 organisations through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform. The injected code was designed to swap cryptocurrency payment addresses, skim card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on Apple iPhones, according to security researcher Scott Helme, who first flagged the compromise.

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Reuters reported that cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also found evidence that the affected sites served malicious code to their visitors. The report said it could not immediately establish whether the code was successfully used in each case, or how far any resulting hacks extended.

Salesforce reportedly said it was investigating unauthorised changes to its Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution.

Cointelegraph reported that most of the malicious code had been removed by late Monday UTC. It said, citing blockchain records, that wallet addresses linked to the malware had received about $7,100 in cryptocurrency that day.