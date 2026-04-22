Zerodha Shuts Down Zero1 Amid Regulatory Uncertainty; Content Creators Informed In Advance

Zerodha has ended its Zero1 initiative, a program that partnered with digital creators to develop and own original content formats focused on finance. According to a report by Moneycontrol, multiple creators associated with the network confirmed that they were informed months in advance about the program’s closure.

“We were told a few months ago that the program would wind down by the end of March,” one of the creators told the publication. Zero1 aimed to simplify finance, health, and investment topics.

"The Zero1 network was one of the initiatives of our new age education venture, Zero1. However, there was a lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative, and we took a call to wind this down," the company said in a statement to the publication, explaining the reason for shut down.

What was Zero1?

Launched as a content-first initiative, Zero1 was formed as a media network aimed at simplifying and demystifying financial concepts for a wider audience. The idea was to collaborate with creators to produce engaging, easy-to-understand shows around investing, markets, and personal finance.

The initiative aligned with Zerodha’s broader philosophy of financial literacy and education, extending beyond its core brokerage services.

The shutdown suggests a strategic pivot by Zerodha, which appears to be pulling back from media-led experimentation to refocus on its core fintech offerings.

Zerodha has yet to officially comment in detail on the shutdown. It also remains unclear whether the company plans to replace Zero1 with a different content strategy or double down on its existing educational platforms like Varsity.