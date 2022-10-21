e-Paper Get App
YouTube Premium Family plan cost hiked to $22.99, individual plan not affected

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
YouTube Premium will now charge subscribers $22.99 per month for its family plan that allows up to six users to share the account and use YouTube Music. The price rise will take effect from November.

The plan earlier was priced at $17.99 and the price raise was revealed to the subscribers on Thursday via an email.

The cost for YouTube Premium individual accounts haven’t been changed and according to the website it still costs $11.99.

With YouTube Premium subscribers can watch videos without ads, play videos while using other apps, access the YouTube Music platform and watch videos without internet access.

YouTube subscribers are not the only streaming viewers to experience a price hike. Even Disney+ and Hulu have announced price hikes.

Netflix also announced this month that it will begin charging its subscribers an extra fee for sharing their passwords from next year.

Some subscribers have taken to Twitter and other social media websites to express their frustrations with the latest price increase.

The company is yet to explain the reason behind the price increase.

