YouTube Now Has The Option To Completely Block Shorts For Kids: Here's How To Do It

YouTube has introduced a new setting that lets all users, including those with regular adult accounts, set a daily Shorts feed limit to zero minutes. This effectively removes the Shorts tab and feed from the app on both Android and iOS devices, helping users reduce or eliminate time spent scrolling short-form videos.

The feature builds on the Shorts timer YouTube first introduced in October, which previously offered a minimum limit of 15 minutes. In January, the platform expanded it for parental controls on supervised accounts, with the zero-minute option initially described as 'coming soon.' According to YouTube spokesperson Makenzie Spiller, the zero-minute setting is now live for parents and is currently being rolled out to everyone.

Once the limit is reached (including at zero minutes), the Shorts feed stops showing videos and displays a notification that the user has 'reached your Shorts feed limit.'

Tests indicate that setting the timer to zero also removes Shorts from the Home screen recommendations, allowing users to largely bypass the format while still accessing long-form videos and other features.

Steps to set 'shorts feed limit' to zero

YouTube’s official help page provides the following steps to enable the feature directly in the YouTube mobile app:

1. Sign in to the YouTube app.

2. Tap on the 'You' tab (profile icon) at the bottom right.

3. Tap the 'Settings' gear icon (usually in the top right).

4. Tap 'Time management'.

5. Tap 'Shorts feed limit'.

6. Select your desired time limit from the list, which now includes the option to set it to 'zero minutes'.

When the set time limit is reached, a message will appear reminding you that the Shorts feed is paused.

The rollout is gradual, so the zero-minute option may not yet appear for all users. Ensure your YouTube app is updated to the latest version. For supervised teen accounts managed via Google Family Link, parents can also set or adjust this limit through the Family Link app or website.