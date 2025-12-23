'You Will Have A Special Place In History': Vince Zampella, Call of Duty Co-Creator, Dies In California Car Crash

Pinterest

Vince Zampella, the video game developer who co-created the Call of Duty franchise and later led Respawn Entertainment to success with Apex Legends, has died following a car accident in California. He was 55.

Electronic Arts, owner of Respawn, confirmed the death on Monday. Zampella is survived by his wife, Brigitte Zampella, and three children. Industry behemoths have reacted with shock and despair at the sudden demise. "You will have a special place in history," Infinity Ward said in a statement.

Vince Zampella died in a car accident

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. Authorities said the Ferrari 296 that Zampella was driving veered off the road, struck a concrete barrier and caught fire.

A passenger in the vehicle also died. The California Highway Patrol reported the incident at approximately 12:45 local time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who was Vince Zampella?

Born on October 1, 1970, Zampella began his career in games during the 1990s and rose to prominence after co-founding Infinity Ward in 2002.

He served as studio head during the development of several early Call of Duty titles. In 2010, following a public dispute with publisher Activision, he left the company with co-founder Jason West and established Respawn Entertainment.

At Respawn, acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017, Zampella oversaw the Titanfall series and the free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends, which became one of the industry's biggest hits.

Call of Duty, first released in 2003, evolved under Zampella's direction into a dominant annual franchise in the first-person shooter genre.

The 2007 release Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, developed during his tenure at Infinity Ward, shifted the series to contemporary settings and is widely credited with broadening its commercial appeal.

The franchise has since generated tens of billions in revenue and remains a cornerstone of Activision Blizzard's business.

Industry reaction on Zampella's death

Tributes poured in from across the gaming sector. Electronic Arts described Zampella as a visionary leader, while current Call of Duty studios including Treyarch and Infinity Ward acknowledged his foundational role in the series.

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come," EA said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Infinity Ward said, "Rest in peace Vince. As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history. Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences to Vince’s family and loved ones upon this terrible tragedy."

Apex Legends developers also honoured his legacy in shaping modern multiplayer gaming.