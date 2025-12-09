You Can Now Buy Groceries On ChatGPT: Here's How To Do It

OpenAI has teamed up with grocery delivery giant Instacart to let users shop for their weekly groceries and essentials right inside ChatGPT. With the Instacart app in ChatGPT, users can browse groceries, build their cart, and check out seamlessly through OpenAI Instant Checkout without ever leaving the chat. ChatGPT has been partnering with big brands like Walmart, Target, Intuit, and others to bring new experiences for ChatGPT users.

A New Era of 'Agentic Commerce'

Dubbed the first fully integrated grocery shopping experience within ChatGPT, it introduces the 'Agentic Commerce Protocol' – a fancy bit of tech that lets AI agents like ChatGPT take proactive steps, from suggesting recipes to securing deliveries at your door. Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, hailed it as a 'seamless transition from meal planning to purchase', aiming to save harried users time and effort.

At its core, the integration embeds Instacart's app directly into the ChatGPT interface, allowing users to browse aisles, build virtual carts, and pay securely without ever leaving the conversation. I

How to order groceries on ChatGPT?

1. Fire up ChatGPT and kick off with a casual query tied to food or shopping. Try something like, 'Help me shop for ingredients to bake an apple pie on Instacart.' The AI will spot the opportunity and surface the Instacart app within the chat, turning your vague craving into a structured plan.

2. If you're new to Instacart, create an account on the spot; otherwise, connect your existing one. This step ensures your preferences – like favourite stores or delivery slots – carry over smoothly.

3. ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI's models, scours local options and pops items into your basket. It might suggest tweaks, like swapping out-of-stock flour for a gluten-free alternative, all based on real-time data from nearby supermarkets.

4. Double-check the lot in the in-chat app – prices, quantities, the works. Then, tap to pay securely via Instant Checkout, handling everything from card details to promotions without budging from the conversation.

5. Once confirmed, Instacart assigns a shopper to pick and pack your order. Track progress in real time, and before you know it, your groceries are at the door – fresh and fuss-free.

This feature is not available for Indian users yet, but OpenAI should bring it soon. To integrate grocery shopping for Indian users, OpenAI will need to partner with Indian brands like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and more. ChatGPT offers a Shopping Research feature in India, that throws gifting options from internet, based on your prompts.