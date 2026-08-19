Xiaomi To Launch Mijia Air Purifier 6 & 4 Compact In India On August 25

Xiaomi is set to bring its Mijia sub-brand to India with the launch of two air purifiers, the Mijia Air Purifier 6 and the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, on August 25. The two devices will be the first Mijia-branded products to arrive in the country following Xiaomi's announcement earlier this month that the sub-brand would enter the Indian market.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date through a post on X, stating, "Presenting the all-new #MijiaAirPurifier6 and #MijiaAirPurifier4Compact. Pure, clean air made accessible for every Indian home."

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The company has not yet disclosed India-specific pricing or specifications for the two purifiers. However, based on the designs shown in the announcement, the models appear identical to versions already sold in global markets, offering an indication of what Indian buyers can expect.

Mijia Air Purifier 6 specifications

The Mijia Air Purifier 6 is the larger and more powerful of the two devices. The global variant carries a particle CADR of 420 cubic metres per hour and a formaldehyde CADR of 150 cubic metres per hour, and is built for rooms ranging from 29 to 50 square metres.

The purifier includes PM2.5 and PM1 monitoring, with a display that shows particle concentration, temperature and humidity. It also supports UV sterilisation and negative ion functions. The global model measures 250 x 250 x 555mm and weighs approximately 5.2kg.

Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact built for smaller spaces

The Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is designed for smaller rooms, with a particle CADR of 230 cubic metres per hour and coverage for spaces between 16 and 27 square metres. It uses a 3-in-1 filtration system capable of trapping 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and monitors particulate matter in real time to automatically adjust purification speed. The device also includes a Sleep Mode that lowers operating noise to 20dB.