Xiaomi SkyNomad SUV EV Series Announced, N90 Model Unveiled: Here's The First Look

Xiaomi has officially unveiled SkyNomad as a new automotive series, marking the company's push into extended-range electric vehicles. Xiaomi confirmed that its new brand focused on comfortable and spacious vehicles will be called Sky Nomad, with its official Chinese name Xiaomi Pengcheng. The move gives Xiaomi a third line of products beyond the SU7 sedan and the YU7 SUV, both of which are pure electric vehicles.

Kunlun architecture underpins the N90

The first model under the new series is the N90, a full-size SUV. The N90 uses an EREV powertrain built around a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine that acts solely as a generator, charging a battery pack that powers electric motors driving the wheels. The car measures 5.3 metres in length with a wheelbase of 3.1 metres, and will be offered in five- and seven-seat layouts. The two configurations are expected to be a 2+3 five-seater and a 2+3+2 seven-seater.

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Range and battery details

The N90 will pack a battery of over 70 kWh capacity, sourced from Sunwoda and CALB, delivering 400 to 500 kilometres of pure electric range, with total range exceeding 1,500 kilometres. This puts the N90 in a category where it functions largely as a big battery electric vehicle with a petrol generator kept for longer road trips, since most owners are expected to rarely burn fuel during daily driving. The SUV is expected to come with dual-motor all-wheel drive, in keeping with its outdoor-focused positioning.

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Design and outdoor-focused features

The N90 features blocky headlights, a trapeze-shaped air intake, air inlets on both sides of the bumper, a high bonnet line, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, and electrically powered door steps. The headlights are described as a blocky evolution of the YU7's design, while the looped light-bar tail lamps draw comparisons to the Zeekr 9X. Spy shots of the SUV have shown a roof-mounted tent setup built into the vehicle, reinforcing its camping and outdoor-travel positioning. The cabin is expected to get a fold-flat interior along with high-power AC outlets, with EcoFlow power stations spotted in the second row.

A rival to Li Auto's L9

Xiaomi's entry into the EREV segment puts it in direct competition with established players in China's family SUV market. The N90 is aimed at rivalling the Li Auto L9, and the EREV format has been the segment where Li Auto built a profitable business years before most battery electric vehicle startups managed to do so. Xiaomi has reportedly kept SkyNomad as a brand distinct from its main Xiaomi badge, a move seen as protecting the parent brand's pure electric, tech-forward image while chasing the family-hauler segment under a separate identity.

Pricing

Official pricing has not yet been announced, since the full reveal is still pending. However, pricing is expected to start as low as 200,000 yuan, undercutting rivals like the Li Auto L9 and Aito M9, both of which are priced above 250,000 yuan in China. At current exchange rates, 200,000 yuan converts to approximately Rs. 28.1 lakh. It must be noted that Xiaomi has no stated plans to bring its EV lineup, including the SU7 and YU7, to India, so the SkyNomad N90 pricing remains relevant only as a China market reference point for now.