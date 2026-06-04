Xiaomi 17T With 6,500mAh Battery, Leica Optics Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Xiaomi 17T smartphone has launched in India. The phone comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto. The phone packs a massive 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500-nit peak brightness, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. It carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Xiaomi 17T price in India

The Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant retails at Rs. 64,999. However, Xiaomi is offering effective launch prices, bringing the base variant down to Rs. 54,999 and the higher storage option to Rs. 59,999. The phone will go on sale starting June 10 via mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail outlets across the country. It is available in three colour options - Violet, Blue, and Black.

Xiaomi 17T specifications

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2756x1268 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming alongside DC dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the phone is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset built on a 4nm process, clocked up to 3.4GHz and paired with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.1 internal storage configurations.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 17T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 1/1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture and OIS. All three rear cameras feature Leica Summilux optical lenses. The rear camera system supports video recording up to 4K at 60fps. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera capable of 4K video at 30fps.

The phone runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and supports dual nano SIM cards. Biometrics are handled via an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the device also includes an infrared sensor. Audio is handled by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C audio output, and Hi-Res audio certification.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and multi-band GPS with support for L1+L5, Galileo E1+E5a+E5b, GLONASS G1, BeiDou, QZSS L1+L5, and NavIC L5.

The Xiaomi 17T is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge wired fast charging and 50W PPS compatibility for third-party chargers. The phone measures 157.6 x 75.2 x 8.17mm and weighs 200 grams. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.