World’s Largest Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Faces Heavy Selling Pressure, Falling To A Six-Month Low & Trading Close To The $90,000 Mark

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is facing heavy selling pressure, falling to a six-month low and trading close to the $90,000 mark on Tuesday. The extent of the slump is evident from the fact that Bitcoin has now erased all the gains it made in 2025. From its October peak of $126,000, the cryptocurrency has plunged nearly 30 per cent.

The sharp decline has dragged Bitcoin’s market cap below the $2 trillion level once again. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said Bitcoin’s downtrend has continued relentlessly, wiping out the entire rally of 2025. According to him, selling pressure is visible across derivatives as well as exchange-traded products (ETFs). Bitcoin ETF outflows have surged to $815 million, taking the total outflow this week to almost $2 billion.

Apart from Bitcoin, Ethereum has also fallen below its important support level of $3,000, which shows that it may be entering a bearish phase. BNB has dropped under $900, Solana is moving towards $130, Dogecoin is around $0.15, and Cardano is near $0.45. Meanwhile, XRP is still holding strong above $2.11, and Chainlink is trading above $13.11.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

