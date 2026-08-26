World Humanoid Robot Games: Robot Breaks Into Victory Dance After Rival Loses Boxing Match | Watch Video

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A clip of a humanoid robot breaking into a celebratory dance after its opponent face-planted mid-fight is doing the rounds online, capturing one of the more offbeat moments from the World Humanoid Robot Games in China.

The video shows two robots facing off in a boxing bout when one attempts a spinning head kick, loses its balance, and topples to the floor. Rather than resetting immediately, the opposing robot pauses for a beat and then launches into a victory dance, continuing to celebrate while its fallen rival stays down. The clip was shared on X by user Mahalaxmi Ramanathan and has since picked up wide attention.

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The bout underlined that the robots aren't just there to trade punches, their programmed reactions and flourishes are as much a part of the spectacle as the actual boxing moves.

The dancing robot wasn't the only mishap to go viral from the Beijing games. A separate clip circulating online shows a robot competing in the weightlifting final losing its balance and toppling directly into the judges' panel. The robot had to be carried off on a stretcher. The weightlifting event is designed to test the robots' balance, joint torque, and stability under heavy loads, a test this particular unit failed rather dramatically.

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Together, the clips have turned into a running joke online about how humanoid robotics still has some way to go before it nails the basics of not falling over.