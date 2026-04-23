World Book Day 2026: 8 Apps Every Reader In India Should Know About

Whether you're trying to read more, track what you've already read, or discover your next favourite book, your phone can do a lot of the heavy lifting. On the occasion of World Book Day, we have collated our top app recommendations for book lovers. These apps are available on Android and iOS, enabling compatibility across devices. These recommendations seriously armour book lovers with productive information and tools to help them choose books and read with ease.

1. Goodreads

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free

Think of Goodreads as Instagram for book lovers, minus the filters and the envy. With over 150 million registered users, it's the world's largest reading community, track every book you've read, rate and review titles, follow friends' reading journeys, join annual reading challenges, and get surprisingly good recommendations based on your history. Indian readers will find a strong community here, and the app works without restrictions across the country. If you're the kind of reader who loves talking about books almost as much as reading them, this is your home.

2. Kindle & Kindle Unlimited

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free app; Kindle Unlimited at Rs. 169/month (30-day free trial)

The Kindle app is arguably the most practical reading solution for Indian readers. You can buy individual ebooks directly from Amazon, prices are far more wallet-friendly than hardbound alternatives. The app works seamlessly on any phone, tablet, or browser. No Kindle device needed.

Kindle Unlimited is the subscription layer worth considering if you read consistently. At Rs. 169 per month (or Rs. 1,388 for a full year, typically discounted from Rs. 2,388), it unlocks access to a curated library of over four million titles. A caveat worth knowing - major publishers don't always release their newest titles on Kindle Unlimited.

3. Storytel

Available in India on iOS and Android | Rs. 149/month (Select – regional languages) or Rs. 299/month (Unlimited – all languages); 14-day free trial

Storytel is the best audiobook subscription available in India with genuine pricing and a catalogue that takes Indian readers seriously. The Swedish platform has invested significantly in its India library, offering audiobooks and ebooks across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Urdu, and more.

If you commute, cook, or exercise and want to get more books into your day, Storytel is the most India-ready option to do it.

4. StoryGraph

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free (premium features available)

StoryGraph has been quietly building a loyal following among readers who find Goodreads too Amazon-centric or socially noisy. Its recommendation engine is mood-based, you tell it if you want something fast-paced, emotional, funny, or dark, and it matches books accordingly. You also get rich reading analytics, half- and quarter-star rating options, and detailed genre tagging. The platform recently crossed 5 million user signups, and the iOS app won an App Store Award in 2025. Highly recommended if you want smarter discovery without the social noise.

5. Pratilipi

Available in India on iOS and Android | Largely free (premium subscriptions available)

If you read in an Indian language, Pratilipi is a solid app. Built in Bengaluru and designed specifically for Indian readers and writers, it hosts over 25 lakh stories, novels, poems, and serialised fiction across 12 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Urdu, and English. Most content is free to access.

The app also has a writer community angle: anyone can publish, and readers can subscribe to individual authors for Rs. 25/month to access early episodes and exclusive content. If you read primarily in a regional language and want depth of local content that international platforms simply don't have, Pratilipi is unmatched. Pratilipi FM, its sister audio app, extends the same library to audiobooks in Indian languages.

6. Bookly

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free (pro version available via in-app purchase)

Bookly isn't about discovering books, it's about actually finishing them. The app uses a built-in timer to track your reading sessions in real time, builds daily streak data, and turns your progress into detailed statistics. It's the reading equivalent of a fitness tracker, and it works. If you've been meaning to read more but keep losing momentum, Bookly's gentle nudges and visual progress reports have a way of making you accountable to yourself. Works without any restrictions in India.

7. Google Play Books

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free app; books sold individually at a cost

Google Play Books is a useful option for readers who don't want a subscription but still want a clean digital reading experience. Books are sold individually directly through the Google Play store, and prices are generally reasonable. The reading app itself is polished, supports offline reading, and syncs progress across devices. It's not the most exciting option on this list, but it's frictionless, natively integrated into Android, and you never have to worry about regional restrictions or subscription models.

8. Matrubharti

Available in India on iOS and Android | Free

Matrubharti is a homegrown Indian platform built specifically for literature in Indian languages - Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and more. The app hosts original stories and novels from Indian writers alongside classic works by literary giants like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekanand, Zaverchand Meghani, and Saadat Hasan Manto across multiple languages. Much of the content is free, with no subscription wall. It's particularly strong on Gujarati and Hindi content, and it doubles as a publishing platform for aspiring writers.