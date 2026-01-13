Women's Safety App Friendo Launched By Punjabi Singer Kaka: All You Need To Know

Popular Punjabi singer Kaka has launched a new mobile app named Friendo, aimed at enhancing women's safety amid growing concerns over crimes against women in India. The app is currently up for testing and is available to Android users only. It is listed as a free download and key features include instant SOS alerts, ability to share live location, notify trusted contacts, and alert nearby users to get immediate help.

The singer announced the initiative on Instagram , describing it as a social responsibility project to provide quick protection tools during emergencies. Kaka highlighted that the app focuses on empowering women and girls with features designed for faster help in critical situations.

Key features of the Friendo app

Friendo includes several key safety mechanisms. Users can access a dedicated SOS button to send immediate alerts. The app supports real-time location tracking to share the user's position with trusted contacts or authorities. For scenarios where manual operation is difficult, alternative triggers such as shake detection or voice commands are available.

Additional features include a stealth mode for discreet monitoring, along with automatic recording of audio or video to gather evidence that can assist law enforcement.

Beyond emergency response, Friendo offers a resource library containing self-defence tutorials and information on legal rights. It also provides a community forum where users can seek support and share experiences.

As mentioned, the app is currently in the testing phase and available only to Android users through relevant download channels. It is expected to arrive on the Apple App Store for iOS users in the near future.

Kaka, known for his hit songs such as Libas and Temporary Pyar, emphasised that this effort prioritises safety and awareness over his usual music releases. He urged people to download and support the initiative to contribute to safer communities.