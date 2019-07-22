With ROG Phone 2, ASUS plans to enter gaming segment

With the launch of ROG Phone II, ASUS plans to enter the gaming segment. The phone has features that will make it one of the best ones to play games like PUBG. Launched in China on Monday, the Taiwanese company is yet to decide when the game-oriented smartphone will launch in India. Talking about accessories, the phone has skeletal Aero Case, which leaves their logo exposed, and it also lets you mount the clip-on fan over it.

Key features of the phone includes:

· 6,000 mAh battery

· 9.48mm thickness, 240g weight

· 48 MP + 13MP dual rear cameras

· 24MP front camera

· Quad Antenna design

· In-display fingerprint scanner6.59-inch AMOLED

· 2340x1080p display with 10-bit HDR support

· Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus

· 8 GB or 12 GB RAM with up to 256 GB storage

